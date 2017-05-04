Score in test to save on vehicle insurance premium

Drivers can save 15 per cent on their vehicle insurance premiums if they score as "low risk" in a test.

The online risk assessment form is provided by the AAS Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Automobile Association of Singapore (AA Singapore), and insurance provider AIG Singapore.

The assessment takes about 20 minutes and covers four critical areas of competence: attitude, knowledge, concentration and observation, and hazard perception.

There are 12 questions for each section, which include identifying road hazards in a picture as well as selecting the most appropriate response to situations they may come across while on the road. Upon completing the assessment, drivers will be assigned a low, medium or high risk status, based on their responses.

Drivers who are identified as "low risk" will receive a safety driver discount of 15 per cent on their AIG vehicle insurance premiums.

This discount is valid for a year and drivers have to take the assessment, with a different set of questions, to qualify again. AIG Singapore customers can also earn a separate discount, which is awarded based on their safe-driving scores on AIG's On the Go driving app, launched in March.

The app uses telematics to measure driving performance, and provides a score for each completed journey. Safe drivers with high scores will be rewarded with discounts of up to 15 per cent.

AIG and AAS Academy said they hope that the new assessment will encourage safe driving habits, given that data by the Traffic Police shows the number of road accident-related injuries rising to a five-year high of 8,277 last year.

Mr Manik Bucha, head of auto insurance at AIG Singapore, said the partnership with AA Singapore is another step towards fostering safer driving habits in Singapore.

"We see this as a great opportunity to reward safe drivers by turning their good road safety habits into cost savings for their vehicle insurance premiums," he said.