Investment in scientific research for a better future

Scientists in Singapore are embarking on research that could lead to a greener, smarter energy grid system; better care for diabetic patients; and collaborating with the private sector on artificial intelligence and advanced robotics - thanks to a $19 billion research fund.

The massive investment into future-proofing Singapore's base of scientific development aims to eventually create new industries and job opportunities here, benefiting its people.

Last Friday, the 10th Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) Council, chaired by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, met to take stock of the progress made on the nation's research and technology budget 11/2 years after it was announced in January last year.

The RIE2020 plan is 1 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product. Four research projects, one from each of the four domains that the plan outlines, were shared last Friday, giving an insight on the direction of Singapore's research road map.

A next-generation power grid, dubbed Grid 2.0, could lead to greener and more reliable and efficient energy - which translates to greater energy savings for building and home owners.

It also consolidates gas, solar and thermal energy into a single intelligent network, hence reducing Singapore's reliance on fossil fuels and ensuring self-sufficiency for energy requirements.

On the health side, a large-scale study of the genetic predisposition towards diabetes would let doctors screen patients more effectively and give them early treatment, leading to better medical care for diabetic patients.

The use of artificial intelligence to tackle problems in transport, healthcare and finance could double Singapore's economic growth rates by 2035, according to a recent study by Accenture, by freeing up time for people to innovate, create and think.

Research often takes a lot of time before practical applications are put to real-world tests. But the end is surely something to look forward to - the promise of new jobs, better health and more opportunities.