Schooling's Olympic triumph is ST readers' most favourite Singaporean moment of 2016

SINGAPORE - Joseph Schooling's Olympic victory in August this year has been voted by The Straits Times' readers as their favourite Singaporean moment of 2016.

The 21-year-old won the 100m butterfly in Rio de Janeiro, setting an Olympic-record time of 50.39 seconds, and beating the most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps.

The golden event topped ST's poll on the favourite Singaporean moment this year, resoundingly sweeping 50.2 per cent of the 1,336 votes cast.

It pipped another proud moment for Singaporeans, when Nathan Hartono sang his way into the final of the Sing! China competition in October, and also right into our hearts.

The crooning moment that just fell short of becoming another crowning moment, took 29.9 per cent of the votes. He had also clinched the second prize in the singing contest.

The third-placed Singaporean moment this year, with 7.0 per cent of the votes, took place at the White House.

When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching were welcomed by US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, during an official visit in August, a dinosaur-motif purse carried by Mrs Lee attracted widespread attention.

The purse, which cost $14.80, was designed by Pathlight School student 19-year-old See Toh Sheng Jie.

Singapore's Paralympic swimmers made a splash in fourth place with 6.4 per cent of the vote, with their multiple medal performance in September.Yip Pin Xiu won two golds and Theresa Goh brought home a bronze from Rio de Janeiro.

Food is a major part of Singapore's culture, so the two hawkers - Mr Chan Hon Meng of Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, and Mr Tang Chay Seng of Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle - earning Michelin stars are in fifth position, garnering 3.3 per cent of the vote.

When the Michelin machine rolled into town in July, Mr Chan's stall at Chinatown Food Complex and Mr Tang's stall in Crawford Lane were awarded the one-star rating by Michelin, in the first Singapore Michelin Guide.

Capping off the top Singaporean moments of 2016, is the Pokemon Go craze that erupted in August, with 3.2 per cent of the votes. The madness saw Singaporeans of all ages rushing across the island, to every corner, every night and day trying to capture a pokemon.