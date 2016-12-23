Schooling's Olympic triumph is ST readers' favourite 2016 moment

Joseph Schooling's Olympic victory in August has been voted by The Straits Times readers as their favourite Singaporean moment of 2016.

The 21-year-old won the men's 100m butterfly in Rio de Janeiro, setting an Olympic record time of 50.39sec and beating the most decorated Olympian, Michael Phelps.

The golden event topped ST's online poll on the favourite moment this year, resoundingly sweeping 50.2 per cent of the 1,336 votes cast.

It pipped another proud moment for Singaporeans, when Nathan Hartono sang his way to the final of the Sing! China competition in October. The crooning moment took 29.9 per cent of the vote for Hartono, who also finished second place in the competition.

The third-placed Singaporean moment this year, with 7 per cent of the vote, involves the White House.

A dinosaur-motif purse carried by Mrs Lee Hsien Loong attracted widespread attention when she accompanied the Prime Minister as they called on US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle at the White House during an official trip to the United States in August.

The purse, which cost $14.80, was designed by 19-year-old Pathlight School student See Toh Sheng Jie.

Singapore's Paralympic swimmers made a splash in fourth place with 6.4 per cent of the vote. Yip Pin Xiu won two golds, while Theresa Goh brought home a bronze from Rio de Janeiro in September.

The two hawkers - Mr Chan Hon Meng of Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, and Mr Tang Chay Seng of Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle - who each earned a coveted Michelin star for their hawker stalls finished in fifth position, with 3.3 per cent of the vote.

The Pokemon Go craze that erupted in August was close behind, with 3.2 per cent of the votes.