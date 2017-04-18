School sports: Singapore Sports School narrowly miss out on clean sweep of B & C Div badminton titles

Singapore Sports School Tyu Ke Wei (left), 16, and Chiu Jing Yun (right), 15, at the Girls B Division double finals.
Singapore Sports School Tyu Ke Wei (left), 16, and Chiu Jing Yun (right), 15, at the Girls B Division double finals.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Published
9 hours ago
Updated
7 hours ago
zjiayi@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Sports School (SSP) came tantalisingly close a clean sweep of all four B and C Division titles at the National School Games badminton championships held on Tuesday (April 18).

Four finals were contested at the Jurong East Sports Hall; the boys and girls' B and C Div divisions.

SSP beat Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) 4-1 in the C Div girls' finals and Raffles Girls' School (RGS) 4-1 in older category.

In both finals, the only point the victorious SSP teams dropped were in the first doubles round.

In the B Div boys' finals, SSP defeated Raffles Institution (RI) 5-0.

However, SSP was denied their perfect record in by ACS (I) in the C Div boys' event, which saw the former emerge victors in a nail-biting 3-2 finish.

SSP took the lead through Marcus Tan in the singles as he beat ACS(I)'s Tong Xian Yi 21-11, 21-18.

ACS (I)'s pair Kendric Cheng and Jacob Tan drew their school level with a 22-20, 21-18 win over Torance Jng and Nge Joo Jie.

SSP again took the lead when Kenny Khew beat Basile Koh 21-18, 18-21, 21-17 before ACS (I) responded in the second doubles match as Chua Siang Ray and Larry Lim defeated SSP's Lucas Saw and Johann Prajogo 21-9, 21-15.

It came down to the last match which saw ACS(I) player Chin Yuan Tian edge out his SSP opponent Ryan Tan in a 3-2 thriller.

Chin lost the first game 12-21 to Tan, but mounted a comeback to win the second game 21-12, then held his nerves to win the match decider 21-15.

Chin was immediately swamped by his ecstatic teammates after his win, which gave ACS(I) their first C Div boys' title since 2006.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping