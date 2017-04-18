School sports: Singapore Sports School narrowly miss out on clean sweep of B & C Div badminton titles

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Sports School (SSP) came tantalisingly close a clean sweep of all four B and C Division titles at the National School Games badminton championships held on Tuesday (April 18).

Four finals were contested at the Jurong East Sports Hall; the boys and girls' B and C Div divisions.

SSP beat Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) 4-1 in the C Div girls' finals and Raffles Girls' School (RGS) 4-1 in older category.

In both finals, the only point the victorious SSP teams dropped were in the first doubles round.

In the B Div boys' finals, SSP defeated Raffles Institution (RI) 5-0.

However, SSP was denied their perfect record in by ACS (I) in the C Div boys' event, which saw the former emerge victors in a nail-biting 3-2 finish.

SSP took the lead through Marcus Tan in the singles as he beat ACS(I)'s Tong Xian Yi 21-11, 21-18.

ACS (I)'s pair Kendric Cheng and Jacob Tan drew their school level with a 22-20, 21-18 win over Torance Jng and Nge Joo Jie.

SSP again took the lead when Kenny Khew beat Basile Koh 21-18, 18-21, 21-17 before ACS (I) responded in the second doubles match as Chua Siang Ray and Larry Lim defeated SSP's Lucas Saw and Johann Prajogo 21-9, 21-15.

It came down to the last match which saw ACS(I) player Chin Yuan Tian edge out his SSP opponent Ryan Tan in a 3-2 thriller.

Chin lost the first game 12-21 to Tan, but mounted a comeback to win the second game 21-12, then held his nerves to win the match decider 21-15.

Chin was immediately swamped by his ecstatic teammates after his win, which gave ACS(I) their first C Div boys' title since 2006.