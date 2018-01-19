School of the Arts tree to be cut down on Sunday due to decay

SINGAPORE - Despite many efforts to keep it, an Angsana tree outside the School of the Arts in Dhoby Ghaut will be cut down this week due to extensive decay.

Estimated to be about 40 years old, the tree - known as the "Tree of Knowledge" to some students or, more commonly, the "SOTA Tree" - protrudes out of the school's stone steps and towers over the walkway.

When SOTA was constructed eight years ago, consultants took care to include the tree into the design of the school facade.

In a statement on Friday morning (Jan 19), a school spokesman said the tree has "battled the harsh weather and thunderstorms over the year", and had cables installed in 2014 to support and hold the tree up.

In 2013, an arborist reported that tree showed signs of decay at its base. Last Thursday (Jan 11), it was reported that the tree had deteriorated, with significant decay and a cavity at its base.

"For the safety of students, staff and members of public, the tree will be removed by this week," said a school spokesman.

The SOTA community will commemorate the tree with a mural of leaf prints on Friday evening, while the tree will be removed on Sunday (Jan 21). The school will create art from parts of its trunk and plant a new sapling at a later date.

Related Story Get to know these 9 well-known Heritage Trees

Related Story Smart Nation: Looking after 7 million trees the smart way

Related Story Weak trees felled by NParks to ensure safety

"We had hoped to keep the tree standing on our steps for as long as possible, but there is only so much we can do," said SOTA principal Lim Geok Cheng. " While it saddens us to bid farewell to the Tree of Knowledge, we hope that its legacy lives on and a new sapling will be planted."