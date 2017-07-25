SCDF to hold operational exercise at The Float @ Marina Bay

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will conduct an operational exercise at The Float @ Marina Bay on Thursday (July 27), from midnight to 3.30am.

The exercise will involve 450 personnel and 50 emergency and supporting vehicles.

Such exercises are part of SCDF's on-going efforts to validate and update operational plans and procedures, it said in a statement on Tuesday (July 25).

To facilitate the movement and deployment of the emergency vehicles, three lanes of Raffles Avenue and one lane of Bayfront Avenue will be closed to traffic till the end of the exercise.

All operational vehicles participating in this exercise will have their beacon lights switched on to alert motorists. Signage will also be placed in the vicinity to alert members of the public of the exercise.