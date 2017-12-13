SCDF officers abused in 16 cases this year, agency asks public to 'have a heart'

SINGAPORE - There were 16 cases of abuse against Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers this year, the agency said on Wednesday (Dec 13).

This was from January to date, while there were 20 such cases for the whole of last year.

In one case on Jan 15, a man abused the crew by hurling vulgarities while being taken to hospital in an SCDF ambulance.

He also punched a full-time National Service (NSF) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

He held the paramedic in a headlock when the paramedic tried to calm him down.

The crew did not sustain serious injuries, but the patient was sentenced to three months in jail for using criminal force against public servants.

In another case in July, an SCDF Emergency Medical Service (EMS) crew was administering an intravenous line on a male patient when he suddenly turned violent.

In his outburst, he dislodged the IV line and injured the paramedic.

He was sentenced to 34 months' jail for the physical abuse and other charges.

SCDF said that its EMS crew responds to medical emergencies to help with the best interests of the patients at heart, and asked the public not to abuse them.

"SCDF does not tolerate verbal or physical abuse of our frontline officers, and will not hesitate to report such matter to the police," it said. "Have a heart. Help us in serving you to the best of our abilities."