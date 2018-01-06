SCDF officer rescues rooster on the road

SINGAPORE - Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the fire station, apparently.

A video of a rooster crowing at an intersection in the wee hours went viral on Friday (Jan 5), with a subsequent video showing a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer rescuing the fowl from the middle of the road.

The Straits Times understands that the incident occurred at around 4.30am on Friday, outside the Central Fire Station in Hill Street.

The rooster can be seen crowing, oblivious to the traffic that goes by and honks at it occasionally.

An officer in blue is seen trying to grab the rooster, which flutters at him repeatedly.

Eventually, he grasps the bird with both hands and removes him from the road.

ST understands that the bird was moved to safety.

Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres) deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan told ST that the wildlife group did not receive a call over this incident.

"The rooster is most likely not a junglefowl," he said. "Considering the location, it probably came from nearby wooded areas."

He added that Acres gave its heartfelt appreciation to the man who helped move the animal from the road to safer grounds.

"We have had a few cases of roosters being victims of roadkill, including at least two in central Singapore," he said. "One luckily sustained little injuries and limped back into the forested area."