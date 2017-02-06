SCDF conducts high-rise fire exercise at One Marina Boulevard

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conducted a high-rise fire exercise at One Marina Boulevard on Monday (Feb 6) morning.

The operation, which began shortly after 5am, was observed by Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

In a series of Facebook posts, SCDF gave the public a rare look into how it conducts such exercises, which kicked off with the sounding of the fire alarm.

First to respond were the in-house Company Emergency Response Team (CERT) - via the building's Fire Command Centre - to investigate the fire. SCDF responders from the nearby Marine Bay Fire Station and other supporting stations subsequently arrived to link up with staff from the command centre.

Control points, including the Staging Point which keeps track of the movement of responders into the risk area, were then set up before firefighters move in.

Wearing breathing apparatus sets, the firefighters were also equipped with thermal imagers and water jets to help them view infrared radiation emitted by heat sources such as fire and human bodies, in the event of situations with zero visibility.

Another critical point, the Resource Point, was also set up to consolidate additional manpower and firefighting and rescue equipment.

According to SCDF, high-rise exercises take place weekly for responders to familiarise with the various high-rise premises, as well as to validate operational plans and procedures.

A majority of high-rise buildings are located in the Central Business District, which are within the operational boundaries of the Marine Bay and Central Fire Stations.

"Through such exercises, SCDF responders are able to take part in realistic scenario-based training to maintain their operational knowledge, skills and familiarity with their operating terrain," SCDF said in its concluding post.