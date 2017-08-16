Scaly surprises await at the zoo's new exhibit

SINGAPORE - Whether they make your blood run cold, or make you hiss with delight, the stars of the Singapore Zoo's latest attraction are bound to elicit a reaction.

The striking Electric Blue Gecko and the ever-smiling Chinese Alligator are among the rare inhabitants of the zoo's newest exhibit.

RepTopia, which opened on Wednesday (Aug 16), houses over 60 of the world's most threatened reptiles. It replaces the 35-year-old Snake House.

Almost a third of its animals, which also include amphibians like frogs and arthropods such as spiders, have never been seen in Singapore before, according to the zoo.

Said Mr Mike Barclay, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mandai Park Holdings: "With our newest attraction RepTopia, we have placed an increased emphasis on featuring critically endangered species and making the exhibit more interactive for our guests."

Apart from RepTopia, there will also be a behind-the-scenes facility, soon to be completed, for guests to gain insight into the work that goes into caring for the animals. They will also be able to see the hatchery and observe the life cycle of animals through glass walls.