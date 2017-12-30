SBS Transit to divert 24 bus services for New Year countdown

Twenty-four bus services will be diverted from tomorrow evening to early New Year's Day due to road closures for the New Year countdown celebrations across Singapore.

Transport operator SBS Transit said on Tuesday that three bus services - 99, 240 and 246 - will be affected from 6pm tomorrow to 1am on Monday for the countdown event in Boon Lay.

The bus services will skip bus stops along Boon Lay Drive, Boon Lay Place and Corporation Road.

In addition, 15 bus services in the Marina Bay area will be diverted from their regular routes for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018.

The bus services are: 10, 56, 57, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 162M, 195, 196, 400, 402 and 502.

These services will not call at affected bus stops along Bayfront Avenue, Collyer Quay, Connaught Drive, Marina Boulevard, Parliament Place, Raffles Avenue and Temasek Avenue.

The diversion will start in phases from 4pm tomorrow to 2am on Monday.

The six Nite Owl services will have their routes diverted between midnight and 2am. These services will skip the first three bus stops on their regular routes along Raffles Avenue and begin service along North Bridge Road, at the bus stop in front of City Hall MRT station.

As the Nite Owl services will be extended to operate until 4am, the services will ply their regular routes from 2am after the affected roads are opened, SBS Transit said.