Saying it with thumbprints

Singapore Polytechnic Business School now holds the Singapore record for the largest thumbprint art work.

Done on a 3m by 6m canvas, the record-breaking venture saw 300 students from the business school contributing their fingerprints for the art work as part of an initiative to give back to the community.



PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLYTECHNIC BUSINESS SCHOOL



It was organised by (from left in picture) Mr Lee Zhi Yu and Ms Ruqoyah Mazlan, both 19, and Mr Abdul Matin, 20. Ms Ruqoyah is holding the certificate from the Singapore Book Of Records.

The student-run fund-raising event raised over $5,000 through the sale of specially designed T-shirts at $10 each.

The proceeds will go to Beyond Social Services (BSS), a charity organisation that helps less-privileged youth and children.