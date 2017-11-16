Saying goodbye to the Sloane Court Hotel

SINGAPORE - The charming Tudor-style Sloane Court Hotel in Balmoral Road will be closing its doors on Nov 28. It has been operating since the early 1960s and is one of the last vestiges of the colonial era.

Inside the hotel, tapestries depicting the English countryside, a fireplace and old chesterfield sofas and arm chairs, summon quaint imagery.

The hotel site and a small adjoining plot, owned by the children of the late Hainanese businessman Chiam Heng Luan, have been sold to Singapore-listed construction and engineering firm Tiong Seng Holdings and civil engineering company Ocean Sky International for $80.5 million. The land will be redeveloped into a 12-storey, 80-unit condominium.

For Madam Mary Chiam, 75, a retired teacher, the eldest of Mr Chiam's 10 children, the property holds many fond memories.

These include skipping in the garden that used to be filled of wild flowers and fruit trees, to annual Chinese New Year and birthday celebrations.

Her father, who ran the then-popular but now-defunct Captain's Cabin, a British-style restaurant in Serangoon Gardens, had bought the land when she was in primary school.

On the land, he built four apartments with the intention of renting them out to families.

He ended up turning the apartments into a guest house, and soon after, it was converted into a full-fledged 32-room hotel with a restaurant and bar called The Berkeley.

The Berkeley, known for its colonial decor and hearty fare which included oxtail stew, chicken Maryland and Hainanese pork chop, closed on Oct 29.

Madam Chiam shares her favourite memories of the Sloane Court Hotel in this video.