Savouring Hup Lee's fare before it's too late

ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO
ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO
The shophouse has been sold and its co-owner, Madam Foo Mui Ya (above), 68, will be retiring.ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO
Published
37 min ago

They came from as far as Jurong. Whether regular patrons or first-timers, customers have been streaming into Hup Lee since it was announced last week that the coffee shop would be closing for good. One of the last few old-school coffee shops in Singapore, the Jalan Besar favourite is known for its kaya toast grilled over a charcoal fire, soft-boiled eggs and traditional sock-brewed coffee and tea. It will close today after more than 60 years of operation. The shophouse has been sold and its co-owner, Madam Foo Mui Ya, 68, will be retiring.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2017, with the headline 'Savouring Hup Lee's fare before it's too late'. Print Edition | Subscribe
