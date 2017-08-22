Savouring Hup Lee's fare before it's too late

They came from as far as Jurong. Whether regular patrons or first-timers, customers have been streaming into Hup Lee since it was announced last week that the coffee shop would be closing for good. One of the last few old-school coffee shops in Singapore, the Jalan Besar favourite is known for its kaya toast grilled over a charcoal fire, soft-boiled eggs and traditional sock-brewed coffee and tea. It will close today after more than 60 years of operation. The shophouse has been sold and its co-owner, Madam Foo Mui Ya, 68, will be retiring.