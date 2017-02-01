Sauna room at Singapore Polo Club catches fire, no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A sauna room in the Singapore Polo Club caught fire on Wednesday (Feb 1) evening.

No one was hurt in the fire, which occurred at the club at 80 Mount Pleasant Road at about 6pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the fire at that time. It dispatched two fire engines, a Red Rhino, two fire bikes and two support vehicles.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet.

SCDF personnel are shown at the scene in a video posted on live video streaming site Periscope by user Priscilla Lim.

According to an SCDF officer in the video, the club was temporarily closed while the smoke was cleared.

When The Straits Times called the club around 8.30pm, it was open. The manager of grounds and facilities at the club, who gave his name as Mr Subrahmanyam, 38, said that the club would reopen as usual on Thursday.

He said someone had left a wooden tray in the sauna, which caught fire. No one was hurt, he added, saying that there was "just a lot of smoke".