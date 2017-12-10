Santa Clauses are running around town... for a cause

Participants gamely donned Christmas costumes for the annual Santa Run For Wishes along Marina Bay yesterday. The annual fund-raising event was into its fourth year, and saw 3,300 participants. They were encouraged to dress as their favourite Christmas characters - from reindeers and elves to Santas and snowmen - for a 5km fun run or 2km walk. Proceeds of $500,000 will go towards Make-A-Wish Singapore to grant more wishes to children with life-threatening medical illnesses in Singapore. The run was the first of many activities being held during the Marina Bay Countdown Carnival, which opened on Friday and runs till Dec 31. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu flagged off the run and mingled with beneficiaries and volunteers from Make-A-Wish Singapore.