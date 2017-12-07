Santa Claus flies in from Finland to meet needy kids at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE - Thirty-three underprivileged children enjoyed an early yuletide treat at Gardens by the Bay on Thursday (Dec 7). They met a special Santa Claus, who had flown in from Lapland, Finland - which has been billed as the unofficial home of the "real" Santa Claus.

The children from Hope Centre (Singapore) met Santa inside the Flower Dome conservatory. They got to tour the Poinsettia Wishes floral display there, which included Santa's cabin, post office, toy workshop and candy store set amid brightly coloured poinsettias and other Christmas blooms.

They then headed to the Cloud Forest conservatory.

This month, more than 300 children from seven charities, namely Hope Centre (Singapore), Life Community Services Society (Yishun and Pasir Ris branches), Infant Jesus Homes and Children's Centres, Rainbow Centre - Yishun Park School, Children's Aid Society and En Community Services Society - TriLove Student Care Centre, will get to meet Santa as part of the Gardens' community outreach efforts.

Visitors to the Flower Dome in the evening will get to see the floral display aglow with a projection of the Northern Lights. The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are a naturally made light show caused by solar particles from the sun colliding with gases on earth, creating curtains of coloured lights.

During the Christmas special at Gardens by the Bay, families with children can also meet Santa, attend storytelling sessions by his elves, and more, on selected days in December.