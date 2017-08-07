Sand art and a special message for Singaporeans

Together with over 800 Bedok residents and students, Mr Lim Swee Say unveiled the sand art sculpture, which depicts this year's National Day Parade logo, at East Coast Park yesterday morning.ST PHOTO: LAU FOOK KONG
A sand art sculpture of this year's National Day Parade logo was unveiled by Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say at the Bedok National Day Observance Ceremony yesterday morning at East Coast Park.

Together with more than 800 Bedok residents and students, Mr Lim, who is also the grassroots adviser to East Coast GRC grassroots organisations, marked the nation's 52nd birthday by singing the National Anthem and reciting the Pledge.

In a Facebook post about the event, Mr Lim wrote: "Nation-building is a journey with no end. We have come far in 52 years. But success in the past does not guarantee success in the future. Let us continue to work in unity, to create a future Singapore that will always be better than the Singapore we have today."

Other highlights of the event, which was organised by Bedok grassroots organisations, included a mass Zumba workout and an art showcase featuring painted planks.

