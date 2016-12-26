Samaritans in Singapore: She helps her neighbours out without expecting reward

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - The scene of their mother sweeping away stagnant rainwater along the common corridor is a familiar sight to them.

After all, they grew up watching Madam Zulaika, who has been living in Circuit Road for more than 50 years, doing that each time it rained.

Her daughter, Madam Saleemah, 47, told Lianhe Wanbao: "She knows almost all the old neighbours here - there is a strong kampung spirit among them."

Madam Saleemah had taken the photo of her mother sweeping and uploaded it on Facebook. It then made its way to the SongHe's Good Man Good Deeds Good Rice page.

Madam Zulaika, 76, explained that she makes it a point to do so because most of the people "living in the area are mostly the elderly".

She said: "I am afraid they might slip and fall because of the water. What I am doing does not require much effort."

She also tries to help her neighbours in every way she can, such as collecting used cans and newspapers, or bringing home unwanted furniture and refurbishing it for those who are in need.

Madam Zulaika believes that one should not expect any rewards for good deeds done, but she is happy that her daughter's online post prompted the town council to pave the areas where the rainwater used to collect.

Sponsor Tong Seng Produce donated 500kg of SongHe rice and 60 litres of canola oil to the beneficiary of her choice, the Muhammadiyah Welfare Home.

Article translated by Elaine Lee.