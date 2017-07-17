SAF's Special Operations Task Force storms Rochor Centre in anti-terror exercise

SINGAPORE - Rochor Centre was the site of a "terrorist" attack on Monday (July 17) morning, and the action was all captured on video.

The 1min-long video, posted by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on his Facebook page on Monday night, shows a simulated shooting attack by "terrorists" in the main open square of Rochor Centre.

The Singapore Armed Forces' Special Operations Task Force, the first responders in counter-terrorism and other contingency operations, is shown storming the centre to neutralise the threat.

Armed with guns, the officers are shown subduing the terrorists.

Dr Ng said that the operation was "an exercise, but one that the SAF takes seriously, to prepare for real life".

He wrote: "We use every opportunity to train realistically, and the vacated Rochor Centre, before it's torn down, is one precious example."

The vacant Housing Board blocks at Rochor Centre are being used for SAF's military training exercises until July 21, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday (July 14).

Residents and stakeholders in the immediate vicinity were informed of the exercises and advised to stay clear of the area.

Residents and business operators at Rochor Centre were given until the end of last year to move out, after it was slated for demolition to make way for a segment of the North-South Expressway, due to be completed in 2020.