Safra to get participants fit and ready for its annual long-distance runs

SINGAPORE - Training for a marathon can be a boring affair but Safra has planned a slew of activities to inject fun while getting participants ready for the 26th iteration of the Safra Singapore Bay Run (SSBR) and Army Half Marathon (AHM) on Aug 26.

Runners will be able to sign up for fun workout sessions such as zumba, piloxing and dance party along with a specially designed Soldier Strong Coaching Programme to prepare them psychologically and mentally for the events, which will flag off at the Esplanade Bridge and conclude at the Padang.

Designed by the Singapore Army's Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance, the data driven programme will teach participants various topics such as injury mitigation, resistance training and nutrition over six sessions.

These activities will be rolled out from the beginning of May.

There will also be lead-up runs led by members of the Safra Running Club at six Safra club locations all over the island. The runs, from 6km to 22km, will progressively increase after each session.

Runners can receive tips on how to prepare for the race and keep fit with their family at two upcoming fitness talks.

Some 41,000 competitors took part in the event last year. Colonel(NS) Simon Lim, the chairman of the SSBR and AHM 2018 organising committee and Director of National Service Affairs, Ministry of Defence, hopes the pre-race events will allow those taking part to "improve their fitness, enhance their performance and bond with their National Service buddies, families and friends."