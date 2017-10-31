Safe driving course to be revised to benefit more motorists: Traffic Police

SINGAPORE - The Safe Driving Course (SDC) will be revised from Wednesday (Nov 1) so that more motorists can benefit from it, the Traffic Police said in a press release on Tuesday.

The course was introduced in November 2015 for motorists who have accumulated half of the maximum allowable demerit points before getting a suspension, to improve their driving behaviour.

Upon completion of the voluntary programme, three demerit points will be wiped off their records.

The Traffic Police will be revising the SDC so that more motorists can benefit from it, after receiving positive feedback from previous participants.

The minimum number of demerit points to qualify someone for the programme will be lowered from 12 to eight if he has not faced a suspension before, and from six to four if he has.

Motorists will also be allowed to attend the course twice in any 10-year window, with at least a year's gap between attempts. Currently, there is a limit of two attempts in a lifetime.

The practical component of the course will be stretched from 30 minutes to 50 minutes, and the demerit points wiped from the motorists' records will be four instead of three.

Those eligible will be informed by the Traffic Police to register at any of the three driving schools here - ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, Bukit Batok Driving Centre and Singapore Safety Driving Centre.

More information on the revised SDC can be obtained from the schools or from https://www.police.gov.sg

"TP encourages more motorists to make use of the SDC to improve their driving habits, and help make the roads in Singapore safer."