SAF military and live firing exercises from Dec 25 to Jan 1

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be conducting a series of military and live firing exercises across the island from Dec 25 to Jan 1.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef), in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 26), advised the public to avoid these areas and not be alarmed by the exercises, where blank, thunderflashes, live ammunition and flares will be used.

SAF MILITARY EXERCISES (ARMY)

The SAF will conduct military exercises in Seletar, Marsiling, Jalan Bahar, Neo Tiew, Lim Chu Kang, Jalan Kwok Min, Tuas, Upper Jurong, Hong Kah, Ama Keng, Bedok Jetty, Kranji, Lentor, Simpang, Sembawang, Mandai from Dec 25, 8am to Jan 1, 8am.

SAF LIVE FIRING EXERCISES (ARMY)

The SAF will conduct live firing exercises in Pasir Laba (SAFTI) live firing area from Dec 25, 8am to Jan 1, 8am. Sea vessels and crafts sailing through the Western Johor Straits during the period should stay within the 75m navigable sea lane and not to stray into the live firing boundary.

SAF ANNOUNCEMENT

The islands of Pulau Sudong, Pulau Senang and Pulau Pawai are proclaimed manoeuvring and firing grounds. The public should keep clear of the prohibited waters off Changi Naval Base and Tuas Naval Base.

RSAF LIVE FIRING EXERCISES

The Republic of Singapore Air Force will conduct live firing exercises around Pulau Sudong, Pulau Senang and Pulau Pawai from Dec 25 to Dec 29 from 7am to 11pm daily, and on Dec 30 from 8am to 1pm.