SAF holding military, live-firing exercises

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is conducting a series of military and live-firing exercises across the island, which began on Monday and will end on Jan 1.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Defence advised the public to avoid the areas listed below and not to be alarmed by the exercises, where blanks, thunderflashes, live ammunition and flares will be used.

SAF MILITARY EXERCISES (ARMY)

Military exercises are being held in Seletar, Marsiling, Jalan Bahar, Neo Tiew, Lim Chu Kang, Jalan Kwok Min, Tuas, Upper Jurong, Hong Kah, Ama Keng, Bedok Jetty, Kranji, Lentor, Simpang, Sembawang and Mandai. They began at 8am on Monday and will end at 8am on Jan 1.

SAF LIVE-FIRING EXERCISES (ARMY)

The live-firing exercises are being conducted in the Pasir Laba (Safti) live-firing area. They began at 8am on Monday and will end at 8am on Jan 1. Sea vessels and craft sailing through the Western Johor Strait in this period should stay within the 75m navigable sea lane and not stray into the live-firing boundary.

SAF ANNOUNCEMENT

The islands of Pulau Sudong, Pulau Senang and Pulau Pawai are proclaimed manoeuvring and firing grounds. The public should keep clear of the prohibited waters off Changi and Tuas naval bases.

RSAF LIVE-FIRING EXERCISES

The Republic of Singapore Air Force is conducting live-firing exercises around Pulau Sudong, Pulau Senang and Pulau Pawai, which began on Monday and will end on Friday (from 7am to 11pm daily), and will be held from 8am to 1pm on Saturday.