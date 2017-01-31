SAF begins inspection and maintenance of returned Terrex vehicles; Chief of Army on site to observe

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) on Tuesday (Jan 31) began its inspection of the nine armoured vehicles that were returned to Singapore on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said it had started "thorough post-training administration" for the Terrex infantry carrier vehicles and other equipment.

Chief of Army Major-General Melvyn Ong was present to observe the serviceability checks and maintenance of the vehicles and equipment.

"The detailed post-training administration will require a few days to complete," Mindef added.

The Terrex vehicles had arrived in Singapore at 2.40pm on Monday, more than two months after they were first seized by Hong Kong Customs on Nov 23.

They had been on board a container ship operated by commercial shipper APL, which was bound for Singapore after an SAF military exercise in Taiwan.

Earlier media reports said APL had failed to provide appropriate permits for the vehicles, which are designed and made in Singapore.

On Jan 24, Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying replied to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's earlier letter to inform him that the Hong Kong authorities had completed their investigations and would release the Terrex vehicles and other equipment.