SAF armour troops in bilateral live-firing exercise in Germany

A bilateral live-firing exercise involving 220 soldiers from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and their German Army counterparts ended on Thursday evening.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement yesterday the exercise with the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) took place at the Oberlausitz Military Training Area (OMTA) in Germany as part of Exercise Panzer Strike 2018.

The statement added that the 220 soldiers involved were from the 3rd company, 48th Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment (48 SAR) and a tank battalion from the German 10th Panzer Division.

Now in its 10th year, Exercise Panzer Strike will see about 750 SAF soldiers participating in the spring training window and another 500 in autumn.

The exercise involves servicemen from 48 SAR and the Armour Training Institute, as well as 14 Leopard 2SG Main Battle Tanks and 15 Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

Mindef said the exercise underscores the warm and growing defence ties between Singapore and Germany.

"The valuable training space provided by the OMTA, which is a quarter of the size of Singapore, allows the Singapore Army to train more efficiently by enabling the simultaneous execution of up to four armour unit live firing exercises," the statement said.

Mindef added that the opportunity to train in Germany has also strengthened the professionalism and capabilities of the SAF Armour Formation, and reinforced the professional ties between the soldiers from both countries.

Singapore and Germany signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) in September 2005 to formalise defence interactions, the statement said, adding that they are "working towards the signing of an enhanced DCA".