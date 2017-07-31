Running track, playground in new Tampines library

SINGAPORE - A culinary studio and a 700m long running track may not be facilities you would associate with a library

But that is exactly what the reimagined Tampines Regional Library boasts.

When it opens its doors at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday (Aug 5), visitors will also find an indoor playground and makers labs equipped with a green screen and 3D printers. The library is spread out over five floors at the community hub which also houses a mall.

The library, previously located at Tampines Avenue 7, was closed on June 4 to facilitate the move to the hub, about an 8min walk away.

Floor space has been increased by more than 70 per cent and there are now enough seats for 886 people.

The library will also include the Our Tampines Gallery, a space dedicated to celebrating the stories and heritage of Tampines residents.

Mr William Oh, 68, is one of those featured.

The retiree, who has been living in Tampines for 30 years, said he is looking forward to being a regular user. "This new location will make it more convenient for me. It is near the mall and the MRT station," he added.

Tampines Regional Library is the first of several public libraries to be relocated from a standalone location to a commercial space, according to the National Library Board (NLB).

Bukit Merah Public Library will be moving to VivoCity next year, while Yishun Public Library will reopen at Northpoint City by the first quarter of 2018.

Presently, 13 of 26 NLB libraries are located in malls and commercial spaces.

Ms Lynn Koh, senior manager of Tampines Regional Library said she is expecting more visitors because of its location.

"Being in a mall, a popular place amongst Singaporeans, (the library) can attract more Singaporeans, on their way home or back from work to visit," she said.