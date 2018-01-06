Runners and robots take over Sentosa beach for first ever Transformers Run

SINGAPORE - Giant robots descended on Palawan Beach on Sentosa alongside more than 800 beneficiaries in the pioneering Transformers Run Singapore on Saturday (Jan 6) afternoon.

Vulnerable families, volunteers and people with disabilities took part in the 5km fun run and its accompanying carnival, organised by the South West Community Development Council, I-PROMO, Infinite Possibilities and Hasbro.

"I do not get to spend much time with my family as my father is busy working hard to provide for us," said 10-year-old Muhammad Danial Bin Romy-Indra, a beneficiary from Loving Heart Multi Service Centre (Jurong), who ran with his parents and his younger brother and elder sister.

"We are very thankful to the organisers for giving us a chance to spend some time with each other. It is a good way to start the new year."

Minister for Community, Culture and Youth Grace Fu flagged off the race at 4.30pm with host Low Yen Ling, Mayor of South West District.

Ms Low said: "It's all hands on deck as we work together to bring cheer and fun to the underprivileged...the chance to run with characters from the Transformers will certainly make this new year a memorable one for many children and the young at heart."

Supported by SG Cares and Festive Cheers @ South West, the run aimed to celebrate community inclusiveness and promote family bonding.