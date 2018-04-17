Johor Baru-Singapore RTS Link on track to open by 2024, should cut down Causeway jams: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE - Works on the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which will allow commuters to take the train across the border, are on track for completion in 2024, the Land Transport Authority said on Tuesday (April 17).

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan shared photos and videos of the progress of the RTS Link.

He visited the sites at the Woodlands station, as well as Bukit Chagar station in Johor.

"We are bullish about the upcoming RTS Link, linking Woodlands North Station to Bukit Chagar Station in JB," he wrote. "When completed in 2024, it should be the preferred mode of transport for commuters crossing the Johor Strait."

He added that the trip between the two stations takes just five minutes.

"Over at Bukit Chagar, ample provisions will be made for Malaysian commuters to park their vehicles," wrote Mr Khaw.

He added that the development "should shift commuters currently using the Causeway", and said the RTS Link is expected to "significantly cut down the Causeway jams".

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak had witnessed the signing of a bilateral agreement to build the RTS Link on Jan 16.