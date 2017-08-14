RSAF's F-15SG fighter jets to take part in US air combat exercise

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has announced its participation in Exercise Red Flag - Nellis, a large-scale air combat exercise in Nevada hosted by the United States Air Force (USAF).

The exercise, which starts on Monday (Aug 14) and ends on Aug 25, will take place at the Nellis Air Force Base.

The RSAF will deploy eight F-15SG fighter jets and more than 100 personnel from its Peace Carvin V detachment in Idaho's Mountain Home Air Force Base, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement.

The other international participants are from Saudi Arabia and the US, with observers from Chile, Oman and Romania.

More than 100 aircraft will be involved in the high-intensity air-to-air combat exercise, including Saudi Arabia's EF-2000 Eurofighter Typhoons and the USAF's F-22, F-16C/D, F/A-18C/D fighter jets and E-3A airborne early warning aircraft.

The participating countries will engage in a series of realistic and challenging training missions, which will allow participants to hone their combat readiness and sharpen operational capabilities.

The RSAF has been taking part in Exercise Red Flag - Nellis since 1992.

Mindef said Singapore's participation underscores its "excellent and long-standing defence relationship" with the US.

It added that the exercise provides the RSAF with an opportunity to benchmark itself against other leading air forces.