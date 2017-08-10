RSAF wows netizens with 360-degree video of what it looks like inside an F-15SG fighter jet

SINGAPORE - Ever wondered what the view is like as a pilot in an F-15SG fighter jet?
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) provided the answer with a 360-degree video it posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday (Aug 9) evening.
"Our F-15SGs just flew their Salute to the Nation at #NDP2017! Here's what it's like in their jet - get ready for a joyride!"
The video, which allows viewers to pan so they can look around them, has since garnered over 55,000 views and more than 1,300 shares.
A 25,000-strong crowd at the Marina Bay floating platform were treated to an aerial masterclass from a fleet of five F-15SGs, which also performed the signature bomb burst manoeuvre.
It also marked the first time that the jets were used at a National Day Parade (NDP).
F-16 jets were used during the SG50 NDP at the Padang, while there was a break in 2016.