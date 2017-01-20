RSAF renews training pact with Indian Air Force

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will continue training with the Indian Air Force (IAF) at India’s Kalaikunda Air Force Station for another five years, under a bilateral agreement renewed yesterday.

The renewal of the pact, which provides for joint military training and exercises between the two air forces, was signed by Singapore’s Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Yeng Kit and India’s Defence Secretary G. Mohan Kumar at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

The bilateral air force agreement was inked in 2007 and renewed in 2012. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and India’s High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf witnessed the signing yesterday.

Dr Ng later said in a Facebook post: “This is good news as the Republic of Singapore Air Force can train at Kalaikunda Air Force Station for another five years with their Indian Air Force counterparts and the IAF’s Su-30s.”

“Our defence ties with India are growing stronger,” he added. The Su-30 is an advanced multi-role fighter aircraft.

Mr Kumar also called on Dr Ng yesterday. During their meeting, they reaffirmed the two countries’ strong bilateral defence relations, and discussed geopolitical and security developments in the region, said Mindef.

Mr Kumar was in Singapore over the past two days to co-chair the 11th Singapore-India Defence Policy Dialogue with Mr Chan.

The dialogue is a forum for both countries to discuss areas of defence cooperation and strategic developments of mutual interest.

On Monday, Dr Ng visited the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Exercise Thunder Warrior, an annual live-firing exercise involving artillery units.

Dr Ng also met New Zealand’s Minister of Defence Gerry Brownlee under an inaugural Singapore-New Zealand Defence Ministers’ Meeting.

The leaders discussed ideas on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, including further training opportunities in New Zealand.

