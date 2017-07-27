Royal Brunei Air Force commander receives prestigious Singapore military award

SINGAPORE - A commander of the Royal Brunei Air Force received a prestigious Singapore military award on Thursday (July 27).

Brigadier-General Shahril Anwar Haji Ma'awiah was presented the Meritorious Service Medal (Military) at an investiture ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence.

Thanking the Singapore Government and Mindef for the award, Brig-Gen Shahril said: "This signifies the close friendship and brotherhood between not only our militaries but also between Singapore and Brunei Darussalam."

The award was conferred to him by President Tony Tan Keng Yam, and presented to him on Thursday by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Brig-Gen Shahril was conferred the award in recognition of his significant role in enhancing the relationship between the Royal Brunei Air Force and the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

He did so by showing strong support for bilateral military exercises like Exercise Airguard, an annual exercise between the two countries that started in 1994 and aims to increase combat readiness and operational capabilities.

Brig-Gen Shahril will be in Singapore until Friday.