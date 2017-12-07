Rousing welcome as mosque marks 100 years

A traditional kompang troupe giving Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim, Masjid Khalid chairman Haji Allaudin Mohamed (next to PM Lee) and Mufti Fatris Bakaram a rousing welcome, as the mosque held its 100th anniversary dinner at the Shangri-La Hotel last night.

Recounting Masjid Khalid's humble beginnings in 1917 when it was set up by the late philanthropist Haji Abdul Khalid at the suggestion of a group of Malay food peddlers, Dr Yaacob said the mosque in Joo Chiat Road has grown from strength to strength since.

At the dinner attended by around 700 people, Prime Minister Lee also handed out cheques of $10,000 each to 10 organisations which have been partners of the mosque. The donations came from the mosque's management board as an expression of goodwill.