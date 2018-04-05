Round-the-world cruise ship Queen Mary 2 stopped over in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Borrowing a book from the library may be the last thing one would expect to do on a cruise ship.

But for those on board luxury cruise company Cunard's flagship Queen Mary 2, visiting and browsing the ship's library may not be too far off their daily agenda.

The ship has the largest floating library in the world, stocking roughly 10,000 books, of which around 2,000 are in languages other than English.

Yet, that is only the tip of the iceberg when talking about the 345m-long ocean liner.

It is one of the longest-cruising ships in the world, with some guests paying up to S$366, 707 for the full 134-day round-the-world voyage.

Guests can taste some of the finest chocolates at the first marine Godiva chocolate cafe, and experience the wonder of astronomy in the first planetarium at sea.

Queen Mary 2 docked in Singapore on Thursday (April 5) at 7am, as part of her world voyage which started from New York on Jan 3. It departed from Singapore at 7pm on the same day.

Launched in 2004, the Queen Mary 2 is the world's only ocean liner offering regularly scheduled transatlantic crossings between New York and Southampton in England. She was remastered in 2016 for a cost totalling more than S$145 million, making her one of the mostexpensive ships in the world.

The ocean liner, which has a 1,238-member crew, has 1,360 staterooms, of which nearly 75 per cent have balconies.

"Queen Mary is well-known for offering a rich and diverse experience. It is the reason why so many people have chosen to stay on board all 134 days of this tour," said Mr Farriek Tawfik, South-east Asia director of Cunard and Princess Cruises.

The ship would often invite local performers from the countries they dock in to perform for the guests.

For example, during its recent stopover in Hong Kong, the 2,705 guests had the opportunity to watch a traditional Hong Kong lion dance performance - a first for many, especially those from the West.

For Singaporean homemaker Yvonne Quek, who disembarked from Queen Mary 2 on Thursday afternoon, the ship has undoubtedly won her heart.

The 53-year-old has already made plans to travel on the ship next year, during her voyage from Dubai to Southampton.

"The best part about Queen Mary is that it's always bustling with activity. After dinner and dancing, there're still different kinds of performances, activities and music till 2 or 3 am. You never run out of things to do there."

kohes@sph.com.sg