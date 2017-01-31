Robert Loh, first head of NCSS and former YMCA of Singapore president, dies at 91

SINGAPORE - YMCA of Singapore's former president Robert Loh has died at the age of 91.

Mr Loh, who was the association's longest-serving president from 1970 to 1992, died at 2.45pm on Tuesday (Jan 31). He would have turned 92 in April.

He was YMCA of Singapore's president emeritus, a trustee since 1984, and a YMCA board member from 1962 to 2011. After retiring from the YMCA board, Dr Loh was given an Honorary Life Membership to recognise his contributions.

The late Mr Loh was also the first president of the National Council of Social Service, serving from 1992 to 2002.

Said YMCA of Singapore in a media statement on Tuesday (Jan 31): "While we mourn the loss of Dr Robert Loh, we honour his memory as a stalwart supporter of the YMCA of Singapore and the social service sector, and a community champion who has lived a life devoted to service."

It added that it will be working closely with the late Dr Loh's family to organise a memorial service in February.