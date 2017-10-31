Roaring success

PSA set a new world record for the largest shipping container image at the Tanjong Pagar Terminal yesterday, when a figure of a lion head was officially unveiled.

The feat involved 359 shipping containers, which are each at least 6m in length - breaking the minimum number of 300 required to set a record. About 40 people were involved in the planning and execution of the formation.

The lion head symbolises courage, strength and excellence, said a spokesman. Measuring 128m by 128m, it was completed on Oct 15 with support from PSA's shipping line customers.

More than 300 former and current staff, management and union representatives formed the "PSA SG" under the figure.

The record was created as part of PSA's event commemorating the contributions of Singapore's first container terminal, Tanjong Pagar Terminal.

In his speech, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan, who launched a drone that captured a bird's-eye view of the formation, commended the staff on their creativity in achieving the record.

Correction note: In an earlier version of this story, we said the lion head display measures 128 sq m. This is incorrect. It should measure 128m by 128m. We are sorry for the error.