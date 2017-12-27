Roads, lanes closed for Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, police to beef up crowd control

SINGAPORE - A large turnout is expected for a New Year countdown event at Marina Bay, with roads and lanes closed for the party and the police deploying crowd control measures.

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018, which is in its 13th year, will be held in the Marina Bay area and parts of the civic district on Dec 31.

The event has drawn more than 300,000 visitors yearly. For the safety and security of the public, police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed for crowd control.

Additionally, officers from the Special Operations Command, Protective Security Command, Public Transport Security Command and Emergency Response Teams will also be deployed alongside officers from the police divisions during this period.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 27) that bags and personal items may be subjected to checks.

They advised partygoers and the public to cooperate with security personnel, and to be vigilant against potential molesters.

Partygoers are also warned against engaging in activities that may cause annoyance or compromise the safety of others.

Flying unmanned aircraft such as drones where New Year countdown events are held is strongly discouraged as it would endanger public safety, the police said.

As large crowds are expected at The Promontory, One Fullerton or Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade, Marina Bay Sands Promenade and other areas within Marina Bay, the police will be regulating the number of people entering these areas.

If overcrowding occurs, certain MRT station exits around Marina Bay may be closed, and crowds may be diverted to other areas.

The police advised the public to follow the instructions of marshals and police officers on duty.

Additionally, pedestrians will not be allowed to congregate on the footways along the Esplanade Bridge and Bayfront Avenue along the Helix Bridge, which will be used for transit only.

The footway along Benjamin Sheares Bridge will be closed to pedestrians from 5pm on Dec 31 to 2am the next day.

The following roads and lanes will be closed to all vehicular traffic during stipulated times:

Crowd control barricades and direction signs will be put up to facilitate the safe and orderly dispersal of crowds after the countdown events conclude.

Suspicious people and activities should be reported to the Internal Security Department on 1800-2626-473 or to the police (999 or SMS to 71999).

Information can also be provided to the authorities via the SGSecure App.

The police advised the public to remain vigilant against crime and and adopt the following crime prevention measures:

- Look after your belongings at all times;

- Be cautious of strangers when approached;

- Stay close to your friends or move around in groups;

- Avoid contact with unruly crowds; and

- Approach any police officer deployed or dial 999 for urgent assistance.