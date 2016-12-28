Road closures near Suntec City on Friday and Saturday for countdown party

SINGAPORE - Some roads near Suntec City will be closed to vehicles on Friday (Dec 30) and Saturday (Dec 31) for the countdown party Celebrate 2017: Countdown With The Stars, the police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Only emergency vehicles and the police can access the roads during the closures.

The Temasek Boulevard roundabout in the direction of Rochor Road, between Suntec Tower 5 and Suntec Tower 2, will be closed from 10pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

The carriageway of Temasek Avenue in the direction of the Temasek Boulevard roundabout will also be closed during this time.

Road closures from 3pm on Saturday, New Year's Eve, to 6am on Jan 1 are as follows: The Temasek Boulevard roundabout in the direction of Rochor Road (between the Temasek Avenue carriageway in the direction of Temasek Boulevard roundabout and Suntec Tower 2); the Temasek Boulevard carriageway in the direction of Rochor Road (between Raffles Boulevard and the Temasek Boulevard roundabout); and the Temasek Boulevard carriageway in the direction of Raffles Boulevard.

To facilitate traffic, these roads will also become two-way roads: The Temasek Boulevard roundabout in the direction of Raffles Boulevard, between Suntec Tower 2 and Suntec Tower 5, from 10pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday; and the Temasek Boulevard roundabout in the direction of Raffles Boulevard, between Suntec Tower 2 and Temasek Avenue carriageway in the direction of the Temasek Boulevard roundabout from 3pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday (Jan 1).

The police added in its release that parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and those found parking and causing obstruction will be towed.

Admission to Mediacorp's countdown party, said to be Singapore's largest countdown street party, is free.

The event takes place from 7.30pm at Suntec Plaza, next to the Fountain Of Wealth, and features actors such as Elvin Ng, Romeo Tan and Rebecca Lim, as well as local singers such as Taufik Batisah.

For more information, contact the organiser on 6825-2660.