Road closures for National Day preview on July 22

SINGAPORE - To facilitate the first preview of the National Day Parade (NDP) at The Float @ Marina Bay on Saturday (July 22), the police on Thursday issued a news release detailing changes to traffic arrangements on that day.

During the stipulated periods - listed below - access to the affected roads will be granted only to authorised vehicles displaying approved labels, as well as police and emergency vehicles.

Public bus services affected by the road closure will be diverted.

Police officers, Auxiliary Police officers, and Singapore Armed Forces marshals will be on hand to direct motorists.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced; drivers who breach parking rules will have their cars towed.

The roads and lanes affected are:

1. Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic Avenue and Raffles Boulevard), from 9am to 11.30pm

2. Raffles Avenue (between Raffles Boulevard and Bayfront Avenue), from 9am to 11.30pm

3. Two left lanes of Raffles Avenue (between Bayfront Avenue and Esplanade Drive), from 9am to 2pm, and 10.30pm to 11.30pm

4. Raffles Avenue (between Bayfront Avenue and Esplanade Drive), from 2pm to 10.30pm

5. Temasek Avenue (between Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard), from 2pm to 10.30pm

6. Bayfront Avenue in the direction of Temasek Avenue (between ERP gantry 66 and Raffles Avenue), from 2pm to 10.30pm

7. Raffles Link, from 2pm to 10.30pm

8. Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Raffles Boulevard and Stamford Road), from 8pm to 10.30pm

Motorists are advised to plan their route early and avoid these areas.

Traffic delays are expected along Raffles Boulevard, Raffles Avenue,

Republic Avenue, Bras Basah Road, North Bridge Road, Stamford Road, Nicoll

Highway, Esplanade Drive and Bayfront Avenue.

The police advise those travelling to the area around Suntec City and Marina Square to use public transport, while those driving from Crawford Street and Ophir Road to Suntec City and Marina Square are urged to use alternate routes via Nicoll Highway or Beach Road.

For further enquiries, the public may contact the organiser at 1800-637-2017.