Road closures for Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebration 2017 from Jan 5

SINGAPORE - Roads and lanes will be closed to cars from Thursday (Jan 5) night till Saturday for Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebration 2017, police said.

Affected roads include New Bridge Road, Temple Street, Eu Tong Sen Street, Keong Saik Road and Smith Street.

There will be a bazaar along Temple Street from Friday (Jan 6) till Jan 27. There will also be rehearsals for the celebration which will be held on Thursday and Friday (Jan 5 to 6).

The following roads and lanes will be closed to vehicles on the dates and times stated:

During the road and lane closures, access will be granted to only police and emergency vehicles.

Parking restrictions along the peripheral roads will be strictly enforced, police said. Vehicles found parking and causing obstruction will be towed.

Members of the public may contact the organiser, Kreta Ayer Community Club, at 9391-0198 for enquiries.