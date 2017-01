Commuters on the North-East Line may spot gold coins on the floor of a train cabin - but they aren't the real deal. To celebrate the coming Chinese New Year, the train has also been decorated with rooster, hen and chick motifs, along with traditional couplets expressing good wishes. It was launched yesterday and will run till Feb 11. Commuters who transit at Outram Park Station - near Chinatown - can also look out for decorations at the station.