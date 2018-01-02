Revellers brave the rain to see fireworks spectacle at Marina Bay

Persistent rain failed to dampen the mood of revellers as Singapore ushered in 2018 with loud cheers at the floating platform in Marina Bay.

When the clock struck midnight, fireworks lit up the sky. The beautiful sight, which drew families, young couples and shutterbugs to the waterfront, was the reward for people who braved a heavy downpour that lightened slightly as night fell.

Armed with ponchos, umbrellas and tents, revellers said that the rain had inconvenienced them.

But the thought of the light-up, fireworks and good cheer kept them rooted to their spots.

Librarian Tan Jian Lin, 29, who arrived at the Marina Bay area at about 5pm with his friends, said he did not expect the downpour to stretch into the new year. He had spent New Year's Eve at the waterfront every year for the past five years.

Mr Tan said: "This has to be the wettest New Year's Eve. It has been raining the whole day. Puddles had formed quite quickly on the mat we brought. It's hard not to get wet, even with a poncho."

"I wanted to get a good shot of this year's fireworks," he added.

Earlier in the day, several outdoor activities planned - such as dance workouts and yoga - were cancelled due to the wet weather.

There was rain islandwide due to a monsoon surge in the South China Sea, with the National Environment Agency reporting temperatures of as low as 23 deg C.

In the heartland, more than 75,000 residents welcomed the new year at over 40 People's Association community celebrations.

Security was also beefed up for countdown parties across the island, following a number of terror incidents overseas this year.

Police officers were out in force at the Marina Bay countdown party, joined by both auxiliary police and security officers.

Aw Cheng Wei and Zhaki Abdullah

