Revamped CC in CBD to offer gym facilities

Those who work in the Central Business District can look forward to a more affordable gym.

The Telok Ayer Hong Lim Green Community Centre, next to Hong Lim Park, will be refurbished by the third quarter of next year to offer new facilities, including a gym.

The People's Association (PA) announced at a ground-breaking ceremony yesterday that the centre will be converted into a specialised community club - the second such centre after PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay, which offers water sports.

The new centre, called ImPAct @ Hong Lim Green, will span two floors covering more than 1,500 sq m and will target young professionals who work in the CBD.

The centre, which will have a multi-purpose fitness studio, will host group-based functional or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) programmes. A tech corner will allow visitors to charge their personal mobility devices.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing, who is also deputy chairman of PA, said the needs and interests of Singaporeans have become more diverse.

"While PA continues to cater to the needs of the masses, there is an increasing need to provide specialised and customisable programmes which are trendy and market-driven to better attract targeted segments of our population."

AFFORDABLE FOR ALL Not everyone can afford $2,000 for a gym membership, so PA wants to fill the gaps and make sure no one is left behind. MR TAN WEARN HAW, chairman of ImPAct @Hong Lim Green's advisory committee, on how the People's Association wants to make fitness facilities more accessible.

Mr Kenneth Lee, 29, who works in corporate planning at banking group DBS, is looking forward to the new centre. He said: "For people who work in the corporate world - 9 to 5 or 8 to 6 - such spaces are very important. Sitting behind a desk every day can be mundane and stressful. Keeping healthy can help us destress."

Mr Tan Wearn Haw, 39, chairman of ImPAct @ Hong Lim Green's advisory committee and director of the National Youth Sports Institute, said the centre will allow PA to make fitness facilities more accessible.

"Not everyone can afford $2,000 for a gym membership, so PA wants to fill the gaps and make sure no one is left behind," he said.

"With its location in the heart of the CBD, the new facility will enable more working adults to network and strengthen their community bonds at their convenience."