Retiree opens home to infant siblings at her own daughter's urging

She enjoyed less than two weeks of the retired life before she became a foster parent.

Teacher Bannumathi Hodge, 60, stepped down on Dec 31 last year and, on Jan 13, took in two siblings - a girl, now 18 months old, and a six-month-old boy.

Her daughter, early childhood educator Tashaka Anne Shalini Hodge, 24, talked her into it .

Mrs Hodge said: "Before she went abroad to study, she dropped the bomb and said she wanted us to be foster parents. I wanted it to be a family thing."

Mrs Hodge and her husband, Winston, a 58-year-old educator, gamely said yes.

At a roadshow yesterday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Faishal Ibrahim honoured both Mrs Hodge and Madam Asiah Mohamed Salleh, whose foster children include a 13-year-old with Down syndrome.

"If you look at their stories, you realise that the foster children that they have looked after actually brought happiness to their families and a closeness that you can feel among the family members."

Mr and Mrs Hodge now share the caregiving with their two adult children, as well as relatives and a domestic worker.

She said: "There are issues, challenges and all, but it's such a joy. We had to teach the girl to recognise (the baby boy) as her brother. In the beginning, she didn't even know how to hug."

Through case workers, the Hodges also reached out to the children's natural mother to keep her involved. They had her feed her son his first solid food, and played Chinese songs at home to assuage her concern about her children being exposed to their mother tongue.

Annabeth Leow