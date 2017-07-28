Retailers use tech to woo shoppers

With Singapore having a high smartphone penetration rate, brick-and- mortar retailers in the west are increasingly turning to digital platforms and mobile apps to dish out their best deals during the Great Singapore Sale (GSS), which runs from June 9 to Aug 13.

One such application synonymous with the digital aspect of this year's GSS is the GoSpree app.

The mobile app features about 200 brands, including retail shops and eateries.

It was launched last month by the Singapore Retailers Association to boost sales and retail traffic during the annual shopping extravaganza, which has been faltering in recent years.

Customers who download the app and register for an account will enjoy exclusive deals in the form of e-coupons, which can be downloaded and redeemed at physical storefronts.

The app has been downloaded more than 26,000 times since its launch.

Retailers in the western neighbourhoods which have been actively promoting their in-store deals on the app reported that they have seen higher retail sales and visitor footfall.

GOOD DISCOUNTS The e-coupons on the app increase the buying power of customers and are especially attractive for those who want to purchase popular brands such as Anello and Birkenstock, whose prices remain quite fixed throughout the year. MR KHALID, a retail assistant at DOT, on exclusive deals for those who open accounts on mobile app GoSpree.

A retail assistant at DOT who wanted to be known as Mr Khalid, 27, said: "The e-coupons on the app increase the buying power of customers and are especially attractive for those who want to purchase popular brands such as Anello and Birkenstock, whose prices remain quite fixed throughout the year."

The sports and lifestyle concept store is offering a 20 per cent storewide discount to its GoSpree customers.

Ms Lim Chee Yan, a 28-year-old private tutor and active user of the app, lauded the functionality and convenience that it provides busy professionals.

"You can get updates on the latest discounts while on the go and you don't have to actually go down to the malls to check out the latest deals," she said.

Beyond mobile apps, retailers have also highlighted the importance of having an online presence to adapt to changing consumer buying behaviour.

TOP 5 DEALS IN THE WEST Goldlion black dress shirt Price: $29.00 (Original price: $119.00) Where: Goldlion, IMM Mall, #01-30 Printed grey high-waisted shorts Price: $19.95 (Original price: $59.90) Where: Sixties, Westgate, #02-31 Adidas black polo tee Price: $29.40 (Original price: $49.90 ) Where: LiNK, Westgate, #03-38/39 Sugar J Printed Backpack Price: $29.50 (Original price: $59.00) Where: Quiksilver, JEM, #03-36 Faux black leather loafers Price: $28.80 (Original price: $36.00) Where: Kiyo, Lot One Shoppers' Mall, #01-12/13

Said Ms Ayssa Queque, 25, a retail assistant at women's fashion brand MDS: "Online shopping has been getting more and more popular. Half of my customers just come (to the physical store) to try out the clothes and the sizes before buying them online."

Other retailers like Goldlion are making sure there is greater engagement with customers on their social media platforms.

In its current promotion, the bespoke menswear retailer is giving those who "like" its Facebook homepage a $10 discount voucher.