Residents take part in interactive play at food centre

A food centre became the stage for a play yesterday morning, with some in the audience taking part.

More than 500 people got the chance to intervene in scenes depicting things such as littering, and recommend actions to stem such undesirable behaviour.

Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre was the venue for interactive play Living The Norm Way, which encouraged the audience to be more aware of desirable social norms.

The play showcased undesirable behaviours such as littering, speaking loudly and not wanting to share a table with others. It also had the audience suggest actions to foster a more gracious environment.

The play was staged by the People's Association (PA) Integration Council. It has been held at various other community platforms since it was introduced at PA's One Community Fiesta in Tampines GRC last September.

Associate Professor Fatimah Lateef, adviser to the council, said the play hopes to spur residents to adopt desirable behaviours "such that these become our social norms at public spaces in the neighbourhood".

"It's a reminder that all of us can play our part to shape a more inclusive and gracious Singapore," added Prof Fatimah, who is also an MP for Marine Parade GRC.

Marketing manager Lydia Tan, 43, who was at the food centre with her family, said the play is a reminder to always be gracious towards others.

"The play made us reflect on the actions we can take to make our community a harmonious one," she said.