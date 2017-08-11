Residents evacuated safely after fire breaks out in Aljunied flat; Tin Pei Ling thanks SCDF, police

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a Housing Board flat in Aljunied on Thursday (Aug 10), resulting in residents being evacuated and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) breaking into the unit to put out the fire. The unit was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Pictures of the scene show plumes of smoke billowing out of the unit at Block 102, Aljunied Crescent.

The SCDF was alerted at 5.35pm, it told The Straits Times on Friday (Aug 11). It dispatched a fire engine, two Red Rhinos, two fire bikes and one support vehicle.

"The SCDF conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire using a water jet," said the spokesman.

No injuries were reported. The fire involved contents of a room, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

MacPherson Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling thanked the police and SCDF for their "quick and effective response". The block involved is under the purview of the MacPherson single-member constituency.

Ms Tin shared a photo of herself with some policemen and firefighters on Facebook on Thursday night, saying they were "courageous and knew exactly what needed to be done".

"Affected neighbours of the burning unit were evacuated swiftly and the entire situation was under control very quickly," she wrote at 7.21pm. "There is no casualty so far - thank goodness - and evacuated residents have returned home in batches. Kudos to our Home Team!"

A spokesman for Marine Parade Town Council told ST that the town council would wash and repaint the charred facade after SCDF's investigation.

"At the same time, we will be replacing the damaged main waste pipes," she said.