Republic of Singapore Navy's second and third littoral mission vessels turn fully operational

SINGAPORE - Six months after Singapore's first littoral mission vessel (LMV) became fully operational, the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has added two more of the locally-built, high-tech warships to its fleet.

RSS Unity and RSS Sovereignty turned fully operational in a commissioning ceremony officiated by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at Changi Naval Base on Tuesday (Nov 14), following the commissioning of RSS Independence in May.

In his speech, Dr Ng emphasised that the LMVs play an important role as demands on the navy increase, as a result of rising trade and a military build-up in Singapore's surrounding waters.

"With the LMVs commissioned and sailing with other navies, RSN's professional standing will be further enhanced. This is important as both the tempo of operations and the area of operations have expanded considerably in the past decade," he said.

The new LMVs have been undergoing trials at sea since they were launched in 2016.

These warships are meant to replace 11 Fearless-class patrol vessels, which have been in service for more than 20 years. Eight of these LMVs are expected to be fully operational by 2020.

The 80m-long Independence-class LMVs are jointly developed by the RSN and the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), and equipped with technology such as advanced radars and sensors, and a 360-degree out-of-window view.

Calling the new ships a "quantum jump" over the patrol vessels, Dr Ng said the LMV's sophisticated capabilities "are a tangible expression of the advances made over three decades by RSN, DSTA and ST Engineering".

He added: "Whether it is speed, endurance, anti-air or command, control, communication and computer capabilities, the LMVs outperform by leaps and bounds the patrol vessels that were built in the 1990s."



A panoramic shot of the RSS Sovereignty (left) and RSS Unity. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Improvements include a new mast design, which reduces maintenance time by up to 80 per cent, said Dr Ng.

He added that challenges for the LMVs include handling an expanded range of mission scenarios, with less manpower.

Delivering quicker and greater firepower than the patrol vessels and requiring a smaller crew of just 23 people, the LMVs have both lethal and non-lethal options to deliver calibrated responses against various threats.

LMVs in other navies typically have a 60-man crew, noted the minister.

These ships will take part in maritime security operations, such as the multi-agency Exercise Highcrest, which ended on Oct 26.

They can also be used in humanitarian, disaster relief, and surveillance missions.

RSS Independence has already been deployed in the first Asean Multilateral Naval Exercise, conducted from Monday (Nov 13) to Nov 22 off the coast of Thailand, said Dr Ng.

This was proof that the new LMV has performed up to expectations, he added.